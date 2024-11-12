Himachal Pradesh TET 2024: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today At hpbose.org

HP TET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) is scheduled for November 2024, and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is preparing for it. The admit cards for candidates who registered for the HP TET should be accessible four days prior to the exam dates.

The exam dates are November 15, 17, 24, and 26 for the HP TET exam.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must receive at least 60% in order to qualify. For candidates who fall into the SC, ST, OBC, or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the qualifying score will be relaxed by 5%. There won't be any negative marking on the test.

How to download?

Once the hall pass has been issued, candidates can download it by simply entering their application information on the official website.

-Go to hpbose.org, the HPBOSE website.

-Go to the TET exam section on the homepage.

-To download the admit card, click on the provided link.

-Log in with your application credentials.

-Carefully go over the information, download the admit card, and print a copy for your records.



Any applicant taking the test needs to have their HP TET 2024 Admit Card. It contains vital information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam location, reporting time, and subject paper details and acts as proof of candidature.



To the testing location, candidates must bring their admit card and a legitimate photo ID. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room without their admit card.