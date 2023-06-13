 Himachal Pradesh: School Students Take Over Assembly For Mock Session, Demand Stern Action Against Drug Traffickers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh: School Students Take Over Assembly For Mock Session, Demand Stern Action Against Drug Traffickers

Himachal Pradesh: School Students Take Over Assembly For Mock Session, Demand Stern Action Against Drug Traffickers

The one-day MLAs, selected out of 1,085 applications received by the state’s Education Department raised the issue of drug menace during the Vidhan Sabha’s "Bal Satra”

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
The historic Bal Satra” conducted on World Day Against Child Labour was aimed at sensitising the children about political literacy | Representative Image: Alok Parekh/FPJ

School students took over the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for an hour and a half on Monday, participating in a mock session in which “opposition MLAs” trooped into the Well of the House, demanding action against the drug traffickers. The one-day MLAs, selected out of 1,085 applications received by the state’s Education Department, also raised the issue of drug menace during the Vidhan Sabha’s “Bal Satra”, or the children’s session.

For the first time, Himachal Pradesh got a woman chief minister in the make-believe session, the post was held by Jahaanvi. Stating that the drug menace situation in the state is so grave that today parents are scared to even send their children out of their homes, the MLAs of the opposition party said the state government is just arresting a few peddlers in the name of curbing the issue.

Terming the state government as “government of assurance”, they raised anti-government slogans and walked to the Well of the House, demanding strong measures to curb the drug menace in the state.

“We are aware of the concern of the opposition leaders. My reply might seem like a formality to the leader of the opposition, but my government is sensitive to the problems of the people,” said Jahaanvi, directing the home minister to take strict action on the matter.

Earlier, replying to a question, Deputy Chief Minister Tushar Anand informed the house that there are 91 ’Nasha Mukti Kenderiya’ (deaddiction centres) in Himachal Pradesh.

He said most of these centres are set up in the bordering districts of Solan, Una and Kangra as drugs especially “chitta” is smuggled through these areas to Shimla, the capital district.

The MLAs raised several questions on other subjects as well, like career counselling of youth, environment protection, health and sports facilities, water issues, the financial health of the state, bad condition of temple roads, paper leaks and shortage of parking space during the question hour. The conduct and discipline of children could serve as a lesson for the legislators.

Interestingly, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was dominated by girls with only 28 out of 68 legislators being boys. The MLAs also raised other issues and gave their suggestions on promoting health and apple tourism to increase revenue, increase women’s participation in politics, legalising hemp and negative impact like depression and stress due to Covid-19 and stray animal menace during the one-and-a-half-hour session.

The young legislators’ suggestions on other issues included replacing hydropower with solar energy, reducing accidents by installing crash barriers, imposing cess on vehicles from other states and bringing a policy for elderly people as well as for the adoption of specially-abled children.

Read Also
Anti-drug clubs to launch in Coimbatore schools, colleges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Special One-Day Experience For JEE Aspirants At IIT Madras On June 24

Special One-Day Experience For JEE Aspirants At IIT Madras On June 24

Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Chat GPT & Other AI Tools In Education Sector

Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Chat GPT & Other AI Tools In Education Sector

UPSC Aspirant's Plea Seeking Disclosure Of Answer Sheets Rejected By HC

UPSC Aspirant's Plea Seeking Disclosure Of Answer Sheets Rejected By HC

Andhra Pradesh CM Distributes Free Education Kits To 43 Lakh School Students

Andhra Pradesh CM Distributes Free Education Kits To 43 Lakh School Students

Himachal Pradesh: School Students Take Over Assembly For Mock Session, Demand Stern Action Against...

Himachal Pradesh: School Students Take Over Assembly For Mock Session, Demand Stern Action Against...