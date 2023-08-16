Himachal Pradesh Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today Amid Landslides

Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury | Twitter (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains, landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutions have been closed in the state. According to the media reports, heavy rain has been lashing the state since Sunday. The state government has directed all school, universities to remain shut till August 19 considering safety concerns. The Himachal Pradesh University in a circular dated August 14 suspended teaching activities till August 19 in view of the torrential rains triggering landslides and roads blocks.

"The University library would also remain closed till August 20. However, teaching and non-teaching staff would attend the university as usual,” as per the PTI report.

As per latest reports, at least 60 people were killed in the last 3 days in the building collapse caused due to the landslides. According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 14. A total of 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses damaged, the PTI report said.

The state government ordered HP school closure on August 14 after incessant rains. A landslide also occurred near St Edwards School, reports said. As many as 857 roads were blocked for vehicular traffic while 4,285 transformers and 889 water supply schemes are disrupted in 11 out of 12 districts in the state.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)