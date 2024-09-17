 Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Releases Personality Test Schedule; Admit Cards To Be Available Soon
Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Releases Personality Test Schedule; Admit Cards To Be Available Soon

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the schedule for personality tests for Medical Education and Research vacancies, set from September 24 to September 27, 2024.

Krisha Bhatt Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh HPPSC

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: The personality test schedule for the various vacancies in Medical Education and Research, HP has been issued by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), and may be viewed on the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

"The Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates, for the above mentioned post(s) have been uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instructions to the Candidates” for Personality Test. Besides, all admitted candidates have been informed through SMS/ e-mail on their respective Mobile No.(s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Applications," read the official notification.

The dates of the personality test are set on September 24, 2024, through September 27, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link
Step 3: Once found, click to open the file
Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the date carefully
Step 6: Save and download for future

The admit cards will be released on the official website soon. The candidate's admit card contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.  

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10.00 AM to 5.00 P.M. on Telephone Phone Nos. 0177-2624313 / 2629739 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.

