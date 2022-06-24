e-Paper Get App

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10 results to be out soon; learn more

This year's HPBOSE class 10 exams took place between March 26 and April 13.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

The results of the Class 10 exams will be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh school board. The date and time of the HPBOSE class 10 results announcement have not yet been made official by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Following the announcement, candidates can access their results on the HP Board's official website at hpbose.org.

By checking in to the website with their credentials, which include their registration number or admit card number, students can view and download the HPBOSE class 10 results. This year's HPBOSE class 10 exams took place between March 26 and April 13.

The HPBOSE will announce the Himachal Pradesh Board's 10th final result, which will be based on the aggregated performance of students in Term 1 and Term 2. Candidates must be aware that the Himachal Pradesh Board will not issue a separate mark sheet for Term 2 exams.

Since the HPBOSE has yet to formally declare the results date and time, about 116,000 pupils are awaiting their HP Board Class 10 results 2022.

Here's how to check the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022:

  1.  Visit hpbose.org, the Himachal board's official website.

  2. On the homepage, click the link that states "HPBOSE 10th result."

  3. Enter your credentials to log in.

  4. The home screen will now show your results.

article-image

