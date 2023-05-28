Himachal Pradesh govt de-notifies 90 schools owing to low enrollment

Representative image | Photo: Sachin Haralkar

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken the decision to de-notify 90 government middle, high, and senior secondary schools in the state. This move comes as a result of administrative considerations and low student enrolment.

According to an official notification, the de-notified schools include 20 middle schools with less than 15 students, 34 high schools with less than 20 students, and 36 senior-secondary schools with less than 25 students.

Administration reasons and low enrolment behind the decision

The de-notification of these schools is primarily driven by two factors: administrative reasons and low student enrolment. Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasised the need to follow a specific format for schools and colleges.

As per the format, primary schools with less than 10 students, middle schools with less than 15 students, senior secondary schools with less than 25 students, and colleges with less than 65 students will be closed down.

Opposition criticises the move

The decision to de-notify the schools has sparked opposition from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They argue that the Congress government is shutting down government institutions that were established for the welfare of the general public.

The BJP leaders have raised concerns about the closure of these institutions and its impact on the community.

Ruling party defends the decision

On the other hand, the ruling party defends its actions, asserting that the previous BJP government opened numerous government institutions without proper budgetary provisions and sufficient staff.

They claim that many of these institutions were established solely to gain favor with voters during the BJP's tenure.

