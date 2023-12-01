Himachal Pradesh Government Unveils Scheme For AIDS-Affected Children's Education

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu | X/@SukhuSukhvinder

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Sukhu stated on Friday that the government will launch a scheme and make budgetary provisions in the next fiscal for providing educational opportunities to children suffering from AIDS, thus extending a helping hand to them and including them in the mainstream.

While presiding over a state-level function on World AIDS Day at Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla today, based on the theme ‘Let Communities Lead’, the Chief Minister exhorted all to come forward to help those suffering from the trauma of the disease.

“Earlier, a person suffering from AIDS was looked down upon but due to continuous awareness programmes, since the last decade, there has been a comprehensive change in thinking and the attitude of the people. The present government is providing all possible help to the people suffering from AIDS,” said CM Sukhu.

आज शिमला में राज्य स्तरीय विश्व एड्स दिवस समारोह की अध्यक्षता की। प्रदेश सरकार आने वाले बजट में एड्स पीड़ित बच्चों की सहायता के लिए योजना लाएगी। इस योजना में इन बच्चों को शिक्षा के अवसर प्रदान करने और उन्हें मुख्यधारा में शामिल करने के प्रावधान किए जाएंगे। राज्य सरकार उन वर्गाें… pic.twitter.com/bCgMOYJ8dw — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 1, 2023

The Chief Minister said that the government will also launch a scheme for widows besides specially-abled children in its upcoming budget, adding that it is also under consideration to open a school or college for specially-abled children in the state.

“I stand with my government to become the eyes, ears and speech of such children to provide them with a better education and make them an integral part of society,” said CM Sukhu.

He further said that the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashraya Yojana has been launched for the welfare of orphan children, under which the state government would bear the expenses of their studies and accommodation, among other requirements.

He said that arrangements have been made by the government for the upbringing of orphan children until the age of 27 and that it has also enacted an act for this purpose. He appealed to the youth to face the challenges with determination for success.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is mulling major reforms in the health and education sectors, adding that English-medium education from class 1st would be started during the upcoming academic session in government schools.

He also stated that adequate teachers would be recruited and sports infrastructure would be strengthened.

The state government was working with a commitment to provide quality education in government institutions. Along with this, new courses, including artificial intelligence, have been started, he added.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that despite limited resources and a heavy debt burden, the state government will bring the economy of Himachal Pradesh back on track in four years in the next 10 years Himachal Pradesh will be the most prosperous state in the country.

He said that the state government was making hard decisions for this, whose positive results will be visible in the coming times.

The Chief Minister gave away awards to various organisations on the occasion for their valuable contribution to checking the spread of this dreaded disease.