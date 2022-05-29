Himachal Pradesh: 10th and 12th results to be out soon

Himachal Pradesh: It has been hinted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) that the results for standards 10th, 12th for 2022 will be declared in June. The speculative date for HPBOSE Results 2022 is in the last week of June.

The evaluation process i.e., checking of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Exams is underway as per the HPBOSE Chairman, Suresh Kumar Soni.The evaluation is expected to be completed by mid-June 2022. Following this, the result data will be processed and the “the final result will possibly be announced in June last week”, said Mr Soni.

Approximately 2 lakh students have appeared for the HPBOSE Matric and Plus Two Exams 2022 held in March - April 2022. For the 2022 session, the HPBOSE has held the board exams in split format i.e., in two terms.

The Term 1 Result for HPBOSE Board Exam was announced in February for both Class 10 and 12 students and made available only to the respective schools for processing of marks. The HPBOSE is presently conducting the checking of answer sheets for the Term 2 Exam, and once that is completed, schools will have to compile the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Final Result, which includes the marks for the Internal Assessments / Projects and Practice Exams as well. In order to pass in the HPBOSE Result 2022, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate, across both terms.