Himachal: HP TET 2023 Registration Deadline Today; Application Window With Late Fees To Start Tomorrow

HP TET 2023 Registration Deadline Today | Representative Image/Unsplash

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially closed the registration window for Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2023 today. Candidates looking to make their mark in the teaching profession were encouraged to complete their registrations through the official website, hpbose.org.

For those who may have missed the initial registration deadline, there's still a chance to secure their spot in the examination. The late registration window will be open from October 31 to November 2, but it comes with a late fee of Rs. 300.

Examination Schedule

The HP TET 2023 examination is scheduled to take place on November 26, 27, and December 3 and 9. Applicants must ensure that their registration details, including their name, father's and mother's names, and date of birth, match the information provided in their Class 10 certificate. An opportunity for corrections will be available from November 3 to 6.

One notable aspect of HP TET 2023 is the absence of an age limit, allowing individuals of various age groups to pursue a career in teaching. The examination itself consists of 150 questions, each carrying one mark, and candidates will be allotted 150 minutes to complete it. To pass, a minimum score of 60% is required.

To apply for the HP TET 2023, interested candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit hpbose.org and navigate to the TET tab.

2. Register if you haven't done so already.

3. Sign in to your account.

4. Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the exam fee.

5. Submit your application form.

6. Download and save a copy for future reference.

