Himachal: Education Dept To Issue Notices To Teachers Over Poor Class 10 Results | Representational Pic

Show cause notices will be served to teachers of schools, which are affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and where the pass percentage in class 10 board results is less than 25 per cent, officials said on Tuesday.

These notices will be issued by the Himachal Pradesh education department seeking explanation from the teachers for the “poor results”, they said.

Analysis of class 10 board results of schools affiliated with the HP Board of School Education showed that the result was less than 25 per cent in 116 schools out of which in 30 schools the result was zero per cent, Director, Elementary Education, Ashish Kohli told PTI.

The teachers have been identified and the process of sending notices would start on Tuesday, he said.

“There is a provision of issuing warning and stopping increment and in the first phase, the education directorate and deputy directors are issuing show cause notice seeking explanation for poor results to teachers in schools where the pass percentage is less than 25 per cent,” Kholi said.

“Time span of a teacher in a particular school and staff shortage would be considered but if a teacher has spent a time period of nine months in a particular school then they would have to explain the reason behind the poor result,” he said.

“Batch-wise recruitment of 1,122 Junior Basic Training (JBT) and 1,027 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) would be done soon and we are planning 15 days induction training for them conducted at different District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to appraise the new recruits with the syllabus,” Kohli added.

He said it has been seen that the majority of the teachers who are recruited on batch-wise are working elsewhere and not teaching regularly and have lost connection with studies and, therefore, the education minister has directed to impart induction training to them.

However, shortage of teachers, lack of proper monitoring and the provision of promoting every student up to class 8 are some of the reasons behind the poor results, the official said