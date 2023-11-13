Himachal CM To Issues Certificates For Educational Support Of Orphans, Celebrates Diwali With Them

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Twitter (Representational Pic)

During Diwali celebrations at Balika Ashram in Tutikandi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that his government had given eligibility certificates to 4,000 orphan children, enabling them to receive various benefits like care until they turn 27 years old, educational support, financial aid for housing and clothes, festival allowances, etc.

While interacting with kids at the Balika Ashram in Tutikandi, Shimla, the chief minister announced that his government had passed a law designating orphans as "Children of the State." In addition, the government is working to guarantee these kids' overall wellbeing and get them enrolled in respectable schools. In addition, they are receiving ₹2 lakh in financial aid and three biswa plots of land to build their own home.

CM’s words

“You are not without parents. The state government is your mother and father. Therefore, as the head of the state, I have come to celebrate Diwali with you. May the festival of Diwali bring happiness in your life and the state government is also working with the same approach. Face the challenges in life boldly because only challenges create confidence and give direction to life.” He said.

New scheme for children and single women with speech and hearing impairments soon

Sukhu continued, saying that the state government would soon be creating a program for children and single women who have speech and hearing impairments. Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil, the minister of social justice and empowerment, stated that following Sukhu's oath of office as chief minister, the latter instituted the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana, a fund intended to assist destitute women and needy students in pursuing higher education.

Shandil went on to say that two cutting-edge ashrams for orphan children will be constructed by the state government in Jwalamukhi and Sundernagar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)