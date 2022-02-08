Hijab row: Karnataka HC declares 3-day holiday for schools, colleges

Between the tension and violence at educational institutions and other places, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, adjourned to Wednesday, the hearing of petitions questioning the denial of permission to wear hijab to classrooms by Udupi Pre-University College students and others.

The single bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit also requested the student community to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the BJP government has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges starting from Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked.

Hearing the matter, the bench has asked the counsel to present their arguments briefly. Justice Dixit also observed that the court has confidence in the discretionary power of the public and students. The arguments and counter-arguments can't be heard till the end of the academic year, the bench told counsel.

The court will take up the matter on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, appearing for the government, will present his arguments before the bench.

However, the bench did not oblige him on his request to give an interim order to stop protests until the matter is heard by the court.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 05:47 PM IST