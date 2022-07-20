Karnataka to start colleges that 'permit Hijab'

Girls have also chosen to discontinue their education since schools won't permit them to attend courses while wearing a hijab | Representative

Karnataka: 13 Muslim educational institutions are attempting to establish pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada so that Muslim female students may wear the hijab inside of classrooms. They are requesting authorization from the Karnataka government to do so.

The applications have requested for the permission to open PU colleges (first and second PUC) in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, where the movement for the hijab in Karnataka began, as per sources in the Education Department.

While the majority of Muslim female students adhere to the High Court's ruling that clothing bearing religious symbols is prohibited and attend lessons uncovered, some female students are insistent about donning the hijab.

Some girls have also chosen to discontinue their education since schools won't permit them to attend courses while wearing a hijab.

There have been 14 applications for the opening of PU Colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district, 13 of which came from Muslim academic institutions.

Sources verified that only 1 Muslim institute has received approval to launch PU College thus far. Muslims in the area demanded that separate courses be opened for their female students so that they could wear the hijab.

Last Monday, hundreds of girls marched in Mangaluru city under the flag of the Campus Front of India(CFI) to demand their freedom to wear the hijab. The Supreme Court is still in the process of deliberating the case.

Six Udupi Pre-University Girl's College students ignited the hijab issue that spread throughout the state and garnered international attention. The issue challenged the state's ability to maintain law and order and caused civil discontent.

A Special Bench of three judges from the Karnataka High Court dismissed the applications filed by Muslim female students requesting permission to wear the headscarf. In Karnataka, where the BJP is at power, hijab regulations are being strictly enforced in educational institutions, and pupils are not permitted to wear them in class.

Read Also FYJC 2022 admissions and cutoffs; all you need to know