Here's why this yoga teacher is cycling his way through Bengal...

Kolkata: Sk Rosun Munshi, a Yoga teacher by profession from Moyna village in East Midnapore district, is cycling across West Bengal for two noble causes.

The first is to raise awareness among people that rather than destroying old household items, throwing them away, or selling them as scraps, it is better to donate them to the poor and marginalised members of society.

The second cause is to visit various schools scattered throughout the state and educate students on the importance of accepting yoga as a regular practise in order to live a fit and healthy life.

West Bengal, he claims, is divided into two societies.

"The first society is of those who have everything in excess. The other society is of those who do not have the bare necessities of life. My mission is to develop a bridge between these two societies," Munshi told the media.

During his visits to the schools, he is also imparting spot yoga training to the students.

While these are the two prime noble causes, Munshi is also picking up issues for sensitisation which are relevant to the area he is visiting.

"When I am visiting any pocket where water scarcity is a teething problem for the local people, I speak on the necessity of water conservation. Similarly, when I visit some communally disturbed pockets, I speak of the human motto of maintaining communal harmony and living happily together," he said.

He started his unique journey from his native village of Moyna on September 14, from the hills and jungles in north Bengal to coastal belts of Sunderbans in South Bengal.

Till date he has covered a distance of 3,200 km scattered over 22 districts in the state and has visited 115 schools so far. He expects to complete his journey within two more weeks.