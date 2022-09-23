Here's why BJP mocked Akhilesh Yadav's foreign education

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHere's why BJP mocked Akhilesh Yadav's foreign education

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, was made fun of by BJP leaders for his tweet mocking Prime Minister Modi after he released 8 Namibian cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh jungle.

Everyone was expecting a roar, but it turned out to be a member of the cat family, Akhilesh tweeted along with a video.

Soon, BJP officials and a large number of social media users educated Akhilesh Yadav about the distinctions between cheetahs and other big animals.

Ajay Shehrawat, the president of the Delhi BJP, even made fun of him for studying in Australia and not understanding the differences.

Akhilesh Yadav holds a master's degree in environmental engineering from the University of Sydney, Australia.

