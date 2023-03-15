Here's the truth about Taliban officials attending IIM Kozhikode's online course

The Taliban government took over Afghanistan in August 2021 | File Photo

IIM Kozhikode provided clarification on the controversy surrounding Taliban diplomats attending a crash course by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The fact that Taliban foreign ministry officials can join the programme was revealed by the Institute of diplomacy, Afghanistan. As the circular went viral on social media yesterday, it raised questions if the Indian government had a change of heart and is now willing to recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

But after days of speculations about whether the Taliban diplomats will be trained online by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode), the institute has finally spoken about the issue and issued a statement.

IIM Kozhikode clarified that participants from various countries for the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program are solely selected by the MEA and the institute has no role in the selection process of these candidates nor the knowledge of their political associations.

"IIM Kozhikode has no role whatsoever in selection of these candidates nor the knowledge of their political affiliations”, mentioned the institute in a statement. “The latest ITEC programme will be conducted online by the Institute from 14 -17 March, 2023, under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs. Day 1 of the programme on March 14 witnessed online participation from 20 participants from three countries – Afghanistan (18), Thailand (1) and Maldives (1) who joined virtually from their respective countries."

However, the official clarification came in without any particular reference to Taliban members attending the training course.