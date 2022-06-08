e-Paper Get App

Here’s how to check Maharashtra HSC results 2022 at mahresult.nic.in ; Direct link here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Drop In Pass Percentage this year | IStock images

Maharashtra HSC results 2022 have been declared at mahresult.nic.in

Students can check their 12th result 2022 Maharashtra board online by following the steps below:

  • Search the official Maharashtra result website, mahresult.nic.in.

  • The Maharashtra12th result 2022 link will be visible on the home screens. Clicking on the link, it will lead to a new web page.

  • Enter the roll number and your mother’s name in the given space.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The Maharashtra board HSC results 2022 will be visible on the screen.

  • Check the result, students can take a printout for future reference.

Read Also
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 today, here's how to check 12th result via SMS
article-image
