Here’s how to check Maharashtra HSC results 2022 at mahresult.nic.in ; Direct link here

Maharashtra HSC results 2022 have been declared at mahresult.nic.in

Students can check their 12th result 2022 Maharashtra board online by following the steps below:

Search the official Maharashtra result website, mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra12th result 2022 link will be visible on the home screens. Clicking on the link, it will lead to a new web page.

Enter the roll number and your mother’s name in the given space.

Click on the submit button.

The Maharashtra board HSC results 2022 will be visible on the screen.