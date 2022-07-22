e-Paper Get App

Here's how the results were calculated for CBSE Class 12 boards 2022

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades will be permitted to take the board's compartment exams

Friday, July 22, 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board examination results for 2022. Using their roll number and school number, students can get the scorecard on the websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

A student's performance in the term 1 and term 2 board exams will be used to determine their senior secondary exam scores.

Despite the fact that both term exams were taken offline, term 1 contained objective questions whereas term 2 had subjective ones. The first term's exams were held in December 2021, and OMR sheets were distributed to the students.

Where can you check CBSE result 2022 ?

1) cbseresults.nic.in

2) results.gov.in

3) cbse.nic.in

4) cbseresults.gov.in

5) cbse.gov.in

Additionally, updates will also be available on the official Twitter account of CBSE – @cbseindia29.

How to check the CBSE Class 12 results 2022?

  1. Visit cbseresults.nic.in once the results are announced

  2. Select the link for senior secondary result

  3. Enter your credentials- roll number and school number and submit.

  4. Download and take a printout of the e-mark sheet.

