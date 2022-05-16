Candidates can now Download their NEET PG Admit Cards; Here is How

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2022 admit card at nbe.edu.in. on 14 May, 2022. The exam is to be conducted on May 21, 2022 as scheduled earlier.

Here’s how candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 admit card :

1. Visit the site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in

2. Click on NEET PG admit card 2022 link

3. Enter login details

4. Submit it and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

Candidates have also been told to adhere to guidelines regarding test centers, photo identification proof, prohibited items, unfair means, etc. For more details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:25 PM IST