Here are five ways you can explore Glasgow as an international student

Even though Glasgow is Scotland’s biggest city, it’s easy to navigate on foot and there are so many things to see and do. Here are some tips on exploring one of the most popular student cities in the country, as told by June Harkin, Marketing Officer, Recruitment and International Office, University of Strathclyde, UK.

June Harkin

1. Mural Trail

The University of Strathclyde is located right next to the Glasgow Mural Trail, and many of the famous murals feature on our campus. How many can you spot? You can book on to a guided tour or check out the free audio map online. It’s a great day out and a fun way to explore the city.

2. Glasgow Parks

There are over 90 parks to discover and enjoy in Glasgow. Glasgow Green is the city’s oldest park; a beautiful green space and home to the largest terracotta fountain in the world, the People’s Place Museum and an annual music festival TRNSMT.

3. Music

Glasgow also has a vibrant music scene with lots of bustling venues across the city, attracting both local legends and artists from across the world. From the iconic Barrowland Ballroom and the famous King Tuts Wah Wah Hut to the OVO Hydro arena, there’s a venue for everyone.

4. Museums

Glasgow has a wealth of culture to discover, and most of the major museums are free to visit. Explore Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (the most visited museum in the UK outside of London), take a step back in time at the Riverside Transport Museum or discover what life was like many (many!) years ago in The Tenement House.

5. Explore Scotland

Glasgow is the perfect base to experience the magic that Scotland has to offer. Hop on a bus or train with your friends to visit our breath-taking countryside, historic castles, stunning islands and beautiful capital Edinburgh – and so much more.

