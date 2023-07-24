Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala: Holiday For Schools In Kannur, Kozhikode & Wayanad Districts

Holiday For Kerala Schools | Representational Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in several districts of Kerala. After the alert the administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts in Kerala today, July 24. The weather department has issued Orange alert for these districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert was issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram.

Due to very heavy downpours that hit Kerala and Lakshadweep on July 8, the situation is worse. However, the Kannur University Public Service Commission (PSC) exams are still scheduled as planned.

Meanwhile The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Monday which means moderate to light spells of rain can be expected in the isolated places.

🌨️काल (२२.०७.२०२३) सकाळी ८ ते आज (२३.०७.२०२३) सकाळी ८ या कालावधीत मुंबई महानगरातील सरासरी पाऊस:



➡️मुंबई शहर- ४५.११ मिमी.

➡️पूर्व उपनगरे- ३९.८९ मिमी.

➡️पश्चिम उपनगरे- ४२.३५ मिमी.



🌨️The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (22.07.2023), from 8 am to today… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 23, 2023

In the North Delhi is also facing heavy rains, causing flood-like situations in low-lying areas due to the swollen Yamuna river. On Sunday evening, the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark once again due to an increase in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage. The rising water levels have raised concerns about the possibility of another spell of floods in the capital.

In Gujarat Nine persons lost their lives in rain-related mishaps in the last 24 hours taking the toll since June 1 to 102. Earlier IMD had issued an ‘orange alert’, saying the state is expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” on Monday.

The weather department also predicted 'isolated extremely heavy rainfall' in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

