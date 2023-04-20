Heatwave alert: Odisha prepones summer vacation from tomorrow for all schools

Odisha prepones summer vacation for all schools | Representative image

In view of the prevailing heatwave situation across the state, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik in an official order today ordered summer vacations for all schools in the state from tomorrow, April 21, 2023.

The summer vacations for Schools in Odisha were scheduled to begin in the first week of May. However, owing to the intense heatwave in the state, the Odisha government has decided to prepone the vacations.

In view of the prevailing heatwave situation, Odisha Government has preponed summer vacation from tomorrow, April 21 for all government, private and Aided Schools for classes up to Class 12: State Government — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

"In view of the severe summer, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has ordered the summer vacation (dry vacation) of all public and private schools of the state from 1st to 12th standard to start from April 21 this year," read the official order issued by the Odisha Government.

The reopening date for all schools - government and private - will be communicated later on by the Education Department. As per local reports, over 30 places in the state, the maximum temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius.

IMD has also issued heatwave warning to various states in India and have asked governments to be prepared to handle the extreme temperatures. Odisha schools had also been closed from April 12 to 16, 2023 till Class 10th owing to the rise in temperature. Keep a check here for more updates.

Due to the extreme heat wave West Bengal’s schools, colleges, and universities are closed from Monday, April 17, to Saturday, April 22, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The summer break had previously been pre-poned by the state administration owing to the extreme heat. Summer break will begin on May 2 in West Bengal government and aided schools, instead of on May 24 as previously scheduled.

Read Also West Bengal heatwave: educational institutions to remain closed for a week from today