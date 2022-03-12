Health Ministry gives the nod to reduction of cut-off by 15 percentile to fill vacant NEET PG seats

For the NEET PG test, the Union health ministry has authorized a 15-percentile cut-off reduction across all categories.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated in an official email to the National Board of Examinations that the health ministry has decided to drop the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories.

"Following due discussion and deliberation, the MoHFW, in consultation with NMC and with prior approval from HFM, has decided to reduce the cut-off by 15% across all categories, i.e., the qualifying percentile for a general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile, and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) to 25th percentile," the MCC's letter to the NBE stated.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association, praised the government's move, saying that the cut-off has been lowered to the 15th percentile for all categories, which is a positive step.

"Due to Covid, the examination was postponed twice, and the counselling process was also postponed due to the pandemic and court issues. This is the 2021 batch admission, which is being held in 2022 owing to a delay. We were expecting the administration to take such steps because there are still roughly 6,500 seats that are empty "he stated

"Decreasing the cut-off does not entail reducing the merit standards in any way," he stated when asked about the impact the cut-off reduction would have on pupils.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:16 PM IST