Headmaster booked over obscene text messages to student

A school headmaster was held for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 14-year-old girl student in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.



The headmaster had been constantly sending vulgar messages to the teenager through WhatsApp and other media platforms.



The accused also threatened the girl that she would be rusticated from the school and murdered if she informed anyone about his overtures.



The student finally informed a woman teacher, following which the headmaster was arrested on Thursday night.



Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:05 PM IST