 HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In Education To BPEA EQT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHDFC To Sell 90% Stake In Education To BPEA EQT

HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In Education To BPEA EQT

It will be sold to Barings Private Equity (BPEA) and ChrysCapital Group. The total amount is 9,060 crore and the deal values firm at Rs 10,066 crore.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
The agreement is to sell 90 per cent of its education loan arm - HDFC Credila | Image credit: HDFC (Representative)

HDFC Ltd has recently signed an agreement. The agreement is to sell 90 per cent of its education loan arm - HDFC Credila. It will be sold to Barings Private Equity (BPEA) and ChrysCapital Group. The total amount is 9,060 crore and the deal values firm at Rs 10,066 crore.

HDFC executed definite documents on June 19 (yesterday). This was for the proposed sale of about 13,29,49,207 equity shares of HDFC Credila. “HDFC has entered into definitive agreements on June 19 for the proposed sale of approximately 13.3 lakh equity shares of HDFC Credila, which represents around 90% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC Credila as of the date of agreement," HDFC said in an exchange filing.

Proposed Transaction Conclusion:

HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of HDFC, and its shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10% of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital. This was after the proposed trasaction.

This also reported a total revenue Rs 1,352crore, and a net worth of Rs 2,435.09 crore as of March 31, 2023. The acquirers involved in the transaction are - Kopvoorn, Moss Investments, Defati Investments Holding, and Infinity Partners.

This sale of stakes by HDFC in HDFC Credila is a sign of significant step in order to complying with regulatory guidelines.

Read Also
HDFC AMC allots 29,115 equity shares as ESOP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Puducherry: Adopting CBSE Syllabus Would Bring 'Revolution In Education, L-G Tamilisai

Puducherry: Adopting CBSE Syllabus Would Bring 'Revolution In Education, L-G Tamilisai

HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In Education To BPEA EQT

HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In Education To BPEA EQT

J&K: Girls Outshine Boys In Class 10 Boards

J&K: Girls Outshine Boys In Class 10 Boards

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Explores Training Opportunities for MCD Teachers During UCL Visit

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Explores Training Opportunities for MCD Teachers During UCL Visit

Kerala University to Probe 'Illegal' Admission of SFI Leader

Kerala University to Probe 'Illegal' Admission of SFI Leader