 HCL launches climate initiative with Centre for Environment Education to promote awareness in schools
HCL Foundation initiated the partnership with CEE to promote climate action in schools.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Over 200 students participated in the event |

HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCLTech, today launched a national-level ‘Generation for Climate Action’ (GENCAN) initiative in partnership with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) for awareness on climate action in schools through its flagship program, HCL Harit – The Green Initiative.

Marking the Earth Day celebration, the initiative was inaugurated on April 20, 2023, in New Delhi, in the presence of individuals such as Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice-President, Global CSR & Director, HCL Foundation, Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, Director CEE, Dr. Sunita Farkya, Professor & Head, Department of Education in Science and Mathematics, NCERT, Dr. Ashok Khosla, Chairman, Development Alternatives, Dr. Pratibha Singh, WASH, Sustainability and Climate Change Specialist, UNICEF India and Mr. Sam Barratt, Chief of the Youth, Education, and Advocacy Unit, UNEP.

Over 200 students participated in this national launch with the initiative now aiming to involve 50 – 70 government schools in India catering to 2,500 – 3,000 children.

