HC asks Delhi govt response on PIL over admission of children from weaker sections to schools

New Delhi: On Monday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in response to a petition seeking a court order which needs the admission of children from the weaker sections and disadvantaged groups to every seat that EWS/DG children are entitled to.

The bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh on Monday sought the response of the Delhi Government and slated the matter for April 26 for further hearing. The plea asked the court direction to Delhi Government to ensure the admission of over 44,000 children belonging to EWS/DG under the provisions of section 12(1)(c) of RTE Act, 2009 either by processing the applications that are already pending with them or by the exercise of the jurisdiction conferred to the chairperson District admission monitoring committee under the provisions of clause 7 of Gazette notification extraordinary dated January 7, 2011.

Advocates Khagesh B. Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga of 'Justice for All,' an organisation of lawyers and social activists, filed the case, which asked the respondent Director of Education to take action against schools that refused to admit students who were allotted seats in their schools.

The petition also alleged that over 50,000 children have been waiting for admission since April 2021, and that they have been victims of the government's inaction to perform their duty imposed on them under the provisions of articles 19(1)(a), 21 and 21A of the Constitution of India, as well as section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009, and sought the court's indulgence to ensure their admission against the seats reserved for them under the above-mentioned provisions.

The plea further stated that the admission of children who applied for the admission in April 2021 for the session 2021-22 and approx. 50,000 are entitled to admission as per the actual enrolment in the school. The director of education delayed the process on their own and now refusing the admission on the ground of delay in admission which is the duty of the appropriate government, the respondent Delhi Government themselves, the petitioner alleged in the petition.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:45 PM IST