HBSE Haryana class 10th Result 2023 released at bseh.org.in, direct link here

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the class 10 exam results 2023.
Students who appeared the exam can check the HBSE class 10th result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org.in by using application number and date of birth (DoB).
HBSE 10th result 2023 direct link to check result
As many as 2,86,425 students appeared in the HBSE class 10th exam and of them 1,87,401 have been declared pass while 37,342 students have been placed under the compartment category and another 61,682 have been declared fail.
The overall pass percentage is 65.43 per cent this year.
Steps to check Haryana board 10th result 2023:
Go to the board website, bseh.org.in.
Now, open the result page.
Open the secondary exam result link.
Enter roll number, date of birth and login.
Check your result.