HBSE Haryana class 10, 12 Results 2023 to be out soon at bseh.org

Haryana Board class 10, 12 results | Representative image

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th results today, May 14, as per several media reports. HBSE 10th result 2023 and HBSE 12th result 2023 will be declared for over 5 lakh students on the official website, bseh.org.

Students will have to enter roll number and date of birth to access the HBSE board result 2023 link.

This year, a total of 5,59,738 students registered for the Haryana Board exams 2023 held from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 and from February 27 to March 28 for Class 12. Out of the total number of registered students, 2,96,329 are Class 10 students and 2,63,409 are Class 12 candidates.

Steps to check Haryana Board Class 10, 12 results 2023

Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in 2023.

Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.