HBSE class 10th result 2023: Pass percentage drops to 65.43 %, Girls perform better

HBSE Class10th Results 2023: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has finally declared the Haryana Board class 10th Result 2023 at its official website bseh.org.in

Students would need to enter:

Board exam roll number.

Date of birth

The results have been declared today, May 16.

The overall Pass percent for Haryana class 10th Result 2023 stands at 65.43 per cent.

In the BSEH class 10th exam, 61.41 percent boys cleared the exam.

While 69.81 percent girls have cleared the exam.

Haryana Class 10th last year's Pass Percent was 73.18 per cent.

HBSE 10th Results 2023: Pass percentage

2022 - 73.18%

2021 - 100%

2020 - 64.59%

Toppers of HBSE class 10th exam 2023:

Rank 1 is shared by three students

All of them have topped the exam by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Himesh of New Sunrise Senior Secondary School, Fatehabad.

Varsha of Sonepat.

Sonu of NJM High school in Bhiwani’s Busan village. Rank 2 is also shared by 3 students They have scored 497 out of 500 marks.

Simran,

Dipesh Sharma

Manhi Rank 3 is shared by 8 students Eight students have stood in the third rank by scoring 496 marks. They are: Shivani Sharma, Sweety Kumari, Yashi, Monty, Tamanna, Dipanshi, Riya, Jyoti Rani.

HBSE 10th result 2023: Rewari district has best pass percentage

In district-wise result, Rewari tops with a pass percentage of 78.68 per cent. A total of 9,048 students from the district appeared for the exam out of whom 7,119 have managed to pass.

HBSE 10th result 2023: Rural vs urban areas

The pass percentage of students from rural areas stands at 67.35 per cent while that of urban areas is 61.28%.

Steps to check HBSE 10th Result Via SMS:

Once the result is announced, the official website could take time load. In this case, candidates can check the result via SMS.

Type the SMS in the format RESULTHB10_ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Haryana Board of school education (HBSE) announced the Class 12 board exam results yesterday May 15.

The overall pass percentage for the class 12th was 81.65%.