HBSE 10 & 12 Result 2023: Haryana Board class 12th Result DECLARED

Haryana Board class 12th Result DECLARED | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Haryana Board of school education (HBSE) has announced the Class 12 board exam results today, May 15, at 4 pm.

Candidates can check the HBSE class 12th results through the official website at bseh.org.in. or

Direct Link to check result

The board has released the results of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together.

This year, the Haryana board received a total of 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 final exams.

The HBSE class 12th exams were held from February 27 to March 28 . Out of the total number of registered students, 2,63,409 are Class 12 candidates.

The overall pass percentage for the class 12th is 81.65%.

HBSE Result 2023: Step to download

Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in 2023.

Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.