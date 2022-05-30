"Have faith in yourself, do not quit & reflect back on your mistakes" - UPSC AIR 3 Gamini Singla

AIR 3 Gamini Singla | ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

“I'm very happy & satisfied,” said AIR 3 Gamini Singla.

“The Almighty has blessed me, I want to thank God & my entire family who supported me emotionally, morally & in my studies as well... Have faith in yourself, do not quit & reflect back on your mistakes” she continued.

Her family celebrated her achievement with a dance.