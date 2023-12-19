 Haryana TET Result 2023 Declared for Levels 1, 2, and 3
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has announced the Haryana TET Result 2023 for Levels 1, 2, and 3 on December 18, 2023.

Candidates who participated in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 can access the HTET Result on the official website https://bseh.org.in/.

To check the result and marks, candidates need to log in with their details, including roll number, mobile number, and date of birth. The direct link to the HTET Result 2023 and Score Card is also provided.

Haryana TET Result 2023 The Haryana TET Result for Level-1 (PRT - classes I-V), Level-2 (TGT - classes VI-VIII), and Level-3 (PGT - Lecturer) is now available on the official website.

The qualifying marks for General and OBC, as well as Physically Challenged/Differently-abled candidates from states other than Haryana, are 90 marks out of 150 (60%). For SC and Physically Challenged candidates of Haryana, the required marks are 83 out of 150 (55%). Candidates surpassing the qualifying marks are declared qualified in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test.

HTET Result 2023 The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2023 (HTET 2023) took place on December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, for Level 1 (PRT/JBT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) positions. Successful candidates in the HTET 2023 Exam receive the HTET Certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime.

article-image
