Haryana TET 2023 Exam Schedule Revealed - Check Dates and Details Now

Haryana TET 2023: The Haryana TET exam date and notification are now available. The Haryana School Education Board has commenced registration for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Interested candidates can register for HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 on the official website - bseh.org.in .

The application deadline is November 10, 2023. The correction window will be available from November 11 to November 12. You can expect to receive your admit card on November 24. BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana) has also announced that HTET 2023 Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will take place during the first week of December.

For HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test) applicants, the fees are as follows:

Level one: Rs. 1,000/- for the application.

Level two: Rs. 1,800/- as the application fee.

For all three levels: Rs. 2,400/-.

If the candidate falls into the SC or physically handicapped category, the fees are:

Level one: Rs. 500/- for the application.

Level two: Rs. 900/- for two levels.

For all three levels: Rs. 1,200/-.

The eligibility criteria for HTET applicants depend on the post they're applying for. For HTET and PGT positions, candidates need a B.Ed with a minimum of 50% marks. TGT positions require a B.Ed and a bachelor's degree in the relevant subject. To be eligible for TGT and PGT roles, candidates should have completed senior secondary school with at least 50% marks or have applied for the two-year DElEd course.

To apply for Haryana TET 2023, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Open the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in .

Step 2 - Click on the link "Online Registration for HTET – 2023”.

Step 3 - Click on 'New Registeration'.

Step 4 - Fill out the details with correct information.

Step 5 - Submit valid and required documents.

Step 6 - Pay the examination fee and submit the application.

Step 7 - Save the form for future reference.

