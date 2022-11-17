Haryana schools to remain closed for Panchayat elections

The Haryana Government's Directorate on Thursday tweeted that schools in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad, and Hisar will remain closed on two week days as the districts would be holding Panchayat Samiti elections in November.
According to the tweet, elections for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on November 22, 2022, and Panch and Sarpanch will be held on November 25, 2022. The two days have been declared as public holidays for all educational boards present within these districts.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)