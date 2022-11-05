Haryana: Schools to be shut today due to CET | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Chandigarh: An official told media that with a lot of candidates appearing for the Common Eligibility Test examination for the recruitment of Group-C posts, all schools in Haryana will remain shut on Saturday. "Due to the CET examination, on November 5, there will be a holiday in all government and private schools in all 22 districts of the state. Haryana Government has issued orders in this regard," an official statement in Hindi said while quoting the orders issued in this regard by the Directorate of School Education.

More than 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (Haryana CET) which is to take place in Haryana on Saturday and Sunday. Notably, Haryana State Transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination.

Read Also Kerala: Chief Minister says ranking in education index would help mould knowledge in soceity