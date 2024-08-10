Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind' | File

Chandigarh: The BJP government in Haryana has asked all the schools in the state to use `Jai Hind’ as a way to greet each other by students and teachers instead of greetings like 'good morning' from August 15 onwards.

Issued on Thursday, a circular of the Haryana directorate of school education asked all the district and block level officials of the department to ensure to implement the said way of greeting in all the schools and ensure the same is promoted at all levels from August 15 onwards.



The circular said that the move aims to "instill a sense of patriotism and nation pride" among the students as the way to greet "Jai Hind" was coined by Subhash Chandra Bose during India’s freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence.



The two-page circular written in Hindi held that the use of "Jai Hind" as a greeting amongst students as well as students to their teachers instead of "good morning" would "insprire everyday with the spirit of national unit and respect for the rich history of the country".

This would also encourage students to appreciate the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom, the circular said, adding that the way to greet each other with "Jai Hind" also promotes unity among students coming from diverse backgrounds.



Stating that the "Jai Hind" has been implemented as a greeting by all the forces, the circular said that by incorporating it into daily routine promotes cultural heritage and respect for national traditions.



However, when asked how could such a change in addressing amongst the students and teachers be ensured or monitored at all levels, senior officials of the department, the FPJ talked to held that it was neither a rule or direction sent to the officials, but an advisory exhorting them to promote patriotism.