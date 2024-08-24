Haryana Police Constable 2024 PST Results DECLARED; Check Now | Representative Image

The results of the Physical Screening Test (PST) for the recruitment of Haryana Police Constables in 2024 have been made public by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The commission hopes to hire 6,000 constables in total through this recruitment procedure, with 5,000 male constables (general duty) and 1000 female constables (general duty).

Those who took the recruitment exam can view their results by visiting the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's official website, hssc.gov.in.



The official announcement on June 28 marked the start of the recruiting process, and from June 29 to July 11, candidates may submit their applications online.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants under the general category must receive at least 50% of the possible points in order to be considered for further consideration, whereas applicants under the reserved categories must receive at least 40% of the possible points in order to be accepted.



How to check result?

-To view their scores, candidates must visit hssc.gov.in, the HSSC's official website.

-Select the Results option from the homepage.

-Next, select the "List of candidates who have cleared the PMT and PST" link.

-After that, the screen will show the HSSC PST Result PDF along with the candidates' roll numbers.

-Enter your roll number by selecting CTRL+F.

-Keep a duplicate of the PDF file for future use.

Exam Pattern



The candidates who pass the PST exam will be the only ones eligible to take the knowledge test, which is the following round of selection.

A substantial weight of 94.5% is assigned to this test in the selection process as a whole. There will be one hundred multiple-choice, objective-type questions in all, and there won't be any deductions for wrong responses. The knowledge test will be multilingual, containing questions in both Hindi and English, and it will be administered offline with an OMR-based technology.