 Haryana: PG dip in national, cyber security among new courses introduced in gov colleges
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Colleges in Haryana have started courses in national and cyber security | PTI

Chandigarh: Various new courses, including postgraduate diploma in national and cyber security, have been introduced from this year in Haryana government colleges, Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said on Friday. Besides, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced in some government colleges, he said. 

Sharma said the government has started PG diploma in national and cyber security at Government College, Shahzadpur in Ambala and Government College, Kharkhoda in Sonipat for the academic session 2023-24, as per an official statement.

Apart from this, PG diploma in defence journalism has also been introduced at Government College, Kharkhoda and Government College, Jhajjar, he said.

Sharma said that new courses and subjects have been started in 37 government colleges of the state. “Seats have also been increased in nine colleges. 80 seats each have been increased in Government College Ratia, Fatehabad, Government College, Farrukhnagar and Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram.

"Twenty seats each have been increased for MCom in Government College, Jind and postgraduate diploma in computer applications in Government College, Safidon,” the minister added.

