Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification starts for Round 1; details here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification starts for Round 1

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has commenced the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process today, November 8. Candidates can complete their document verification by November 12, 2022.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification will take place at PWD Rest House, Gurugram, near Forest Office. Candidates will have to go physically along with all original documents and face the admission committee. Candidates must join the allotted institute after document verification on November 14, 2022.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 is conducted every year for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the government, government-aided, private unaided medical, and dental institutes including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad in the state.