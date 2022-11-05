Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification cancelled for round 1 due to Bond policy protests |

Haryana's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022 document verification process stands cancelled due to the ongoing protests by students against the bond policy of the Haryana government. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has cancelled the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 document verification process which was supposed to take place between November 2 and November 6.

“In continuation of this office public notice, document verification schedule of round-1 for admission to MBBS, BDS courses in govt, govt aided, private medical and dental educational institutes in the state of Haryana, including those under private, minority universities - SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram, Al-Falah University and PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar for academic session 2022-23 stands cancelled due to administrative reasons,” an official notification by the DMER stated. The document verification schedule will be declared soon on the university websites- uhsr.ac.in, uhsrugcounselling.com.

According to the new bond policy by the Haryana government, MBBS students must take a bond-cum-loan agreement with the government medical college and bank. As per the policy, those students who don't join government service will have to pay the bond amount while the ones who join government service will not asked to repay the bond amount.

“While giving relief to the MBBS students, the Chief Minister ML Khattar decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount (ie, around Rs.10 lakh fee) at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state," DIPR tweeted.

"The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can work in government hospitals and give their services to the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is moving ahead with the objective of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy,” the tweet further mentioned.