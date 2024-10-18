 Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Opens Today; Check Required Documents
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Opens Today; Check Required Documents

There will be three rounds of the 2024 Haryana NEET PG counselling. The number of rounds, however, can change according on how many open seats there are in each course.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

On October 18, the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling registration period commenced, according to the Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana. Through the official website, hry.online-counselling.co.in, candidates who made it through the NEET PG exam can now register for the Haryana NEET PG 2024 counselling.

Registration fees

As part of the application process, all candidates must pay a non-refundable registration fee for Haryana NEET PG 2024 counselling. Applicants from reserved categories, such as SC, BC, PwBD, and EWS from Haryana, must pay Rs 1,250, whereas general or unreserved category applicants must pay Rs 2,500.

How to apply?

-Check out hry.online-counselling.co.in, the official website.
-When the link for "Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024" appears on the homepage, click on it. There will be a new page opening.

Rajasthan: 20-Yr-Old NEET-UG Aspirant From UP Hangs Himself In His PG Room In Kota; 15th Suicide...
-Finish the registration process and provide the necessary information on the application form.
-Fill out the form and print it off for your records.

Required documents

-NEET PG admit card 

-NEET PG result or score/rank card 

-MBBS/BDS mark sheets 

-MBBS/BDS degree certificate 

-Internship completion certificate 

-MCI issued registration certificate 

-Date of birth proof 

-Valid ID proof, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, voter ID, or ration card 

-Printout of application form 

-Certificate of disability issued by notified centers by NBE or Medical Board PGIMS, Rohtak (if applicable) 

