Haryana HSSC Recruitment: 1137 vacancies for election naib tehsildar, clerk, and other posts; apply from March 3

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released recruitment notification to fill the 1137 vacancies against the advertisement number 01/2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply on HSSC's official website, hssc.gov.in till 24th March, 2020.

HSSC online applications will open from 03 March 2020. The last date for submitting HSSC Online Applications is 24 March 2020. The last date of submitting fee is 27 March 2020. The candidates applying for HSSC need to hold minimum matriculation (class 10) pass certificate.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is an organisation under Government of Haryana to recruit staff for various posts in the various Departments of the Government of Haryana and in the subordinate offices.

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 90 marks and 10 marks will be counted on Socio-Economic criteria and experience.

75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable.

25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

HSSC Vacancy Details

Election Naib Tehsildar – 6

Election Kanungo – 21

Work Supervisor – 112

Auto Diesel Mechanic – 39

Carpenter – 33

Plumber – 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator – 9

Surveyor – 1

Painter – 27

Mason – 23

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) - 7

Lift Operator – 2

Chargeman – 2

Chargeman (Electrical) – 10

Electrician – 115

Machine Tool Operator – 7

Auto Electrician – 11

Chargeman Miscellaneous – 11

Storekeeper – 15

Fitter Heavy Machine - 39

Supervisor – 12

Blacksmith – 6

Workshop Machinery Operator – 14

Chargeman Heavy Plant, -14

Inpsector - 32

Section Officer – 5

Sub Station Generator Attendant – 2

Electrician – 4

Junior Mechanic – 10

Account Clerk -11

Store Keeper – 3

Store Clerk – 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer -31

Account Assistant – 2

Senior Mechanic – 2

Marketing Assistant – 4

TGT Punjabi - 136

Turner Instructor – 93

Fitter Instructor – 144

Carpenter Instructor – 14

Pharmacist – 25

Laboratory Technician - 28