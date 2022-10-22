Haryana: Holiday declared on Bhai Dooj in all schools

e-Paper Get App
The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state.

"The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022 in all the government, private and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," an official statement said.

In this regard, instructions have been given to all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers of the state, it added.

