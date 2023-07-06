Haryana: Health Ministry Gets Land for Building AIIMS at Rewari

AIIMS | Photo by ANI

Rewari: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said the land for setting up an AIIMS here has been handed over to the Health Ministry and tenders have been floated for constructing a boundary wall.



He said the work will start soon and the project, which has a budgetary outlay of Rs 1,300 crore, is expected to be completed by 2026.



"The land handover process has been completed and boundary wall construction is in progress," Singh said, adding, the project will also create ample employment opportunities.



People from Rewari, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak districts of Haryana and parts of Rajasthan will benefit from the construction of the AIIMS here, he said.



"The project will create 3,000 direct and 10,000 indirect job opportunities," Rao said.



The AIIMS hospital will have 750 beds, a medical college and a nursing college, he added.