Haryana HBSE Class 10, 12 results soon, check details here

Representative Photo |

Haryana Board of School Education will declare its class 10 and 12 result soon. The board has not yet decided the class 10, 12 result date and time. Once the result is declared, the HBSE class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites — bseh.org.in.

This year, the class 12 written exams took place between March 30 and April 27, 2022, and the practical exams took place between March 21 and March 28, 2022. The Haryana board examinations for class 10 were held from March 31 to April 20, 2022.

Students can check the Haryana Board 12th result on the official website- bseh.org.in- by clicking on the 12th result 2022 link. Enter your log-in information (roll number and date of birth). The BSEH 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 12 provisional scorecard and print it for future reference.