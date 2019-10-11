Haryana: HARTON SETC 2019 results announced on hartron.org.in

The results for HARTON State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications (SETC) exam was declared on Thursday by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited. Aspirants who have attempted can check their results on hartron.org.in. This exam was conducted on 20th September 2019. Following steps will guide you for checking HARTRON Results: • Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. hartron.org.in. • Step 2: Select the results link on the homepage and click on ‘+’ • Step 3: The result would appear in PDF format. • Step 4: Click on the search bar to check your result.