Haryana Govt committed to Education, Farmers' welfare

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said keeping in mind the vision of modern Haryana, this time the state Budget will give priority to promises made to the people.



The Chief Minister was speaking during a virtual meeting with party leaders and workers in Delhi. He said the government is committed for education, agriculture and farmers' welfare. "Whatever will be good for the public, work is being done in that direction."



The state is also working for the development of Haryanvi culture and tourism, he said. The government is also working for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the soldiers.



The Chief Minister said before preparing the Budget, suggestions were invited. Pre-Budget discussions were held with major departments. "It is the effort of the government that the Budget is being prepared keeping in mind the all-round development and the future of Haryana," an official statement quoting Khattar said.



The Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha will begin from March 2.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:49 PM IST