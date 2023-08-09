Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow Except Nuh District

Haryana DElEd Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow Except Nuh District | Admin

Haryana DElEd Exam 2023 will be conducted tomorrow, August 10. The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination will be conducted across all districts in Haryana, except Nuh. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is the concern authority which conducts the D.El.Ed exam in the state.

BSEH in an official notification said, "It is informed to the general public that the D.El.Ed first and second-year examinations scheduled to be conducted from 01.08.2023 to 09.08.2023 was postponed due to violent incidents in Nuh districts. Now, the D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from 10.08.2023, as per the pre-determined date sheet in all the districts, except Nuh district."

It added, "The date of examination will be announced later when the situation becomes normal in Nuh district."

The new dates of the examination will be shared by the Board via its official website in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website at bseh.org.in.

