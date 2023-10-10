 Haryana: BSEH Prepones Class 10, 12 Exam Date For Maths, Geography To October 19
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: BSEH Prepones Class 10, 12 Exam Date For Maths, Geography To October 19 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the schedule for Classes 10th and 12th academic/open exams 2023 that will be held in October 2023. The Board will now conduct the Geography and Maths exam for Class 10th and 12th respectively on October 19th that was earlier scheduled for October 20th.

According to the board the exam date has been changed due to the Common Entrance Test (CET) Group D examination that is being held on October 20 in the state.

BSEH will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 (Academic/Open) October exam 2023 from October 19 to November 11.

As per the reports, 35% students failed in the Class 10 board exams in the state. The overall pass percentage was 65.43%. A total of 69.81% girls cleared the exam while 61.41% boys passed it.

In the BSEH Class 12 Board exam, 81.65% students passed the exam. A total of 87.11% girls and 76.43% boys cleared the Class 12th board exams in 2023.

The Board will soon release the admit card for classes 10th and 12th October exam 2023. Candidates need to enter the examination hall with the admit card. Once the hall tickets are out, students can download through the official website t bseh.org.in by using the login credentials.

The Board said, calculators and mobile phones will not be permitted during the examination. If such equipment is found then the board will register the candidate under the unfair means case.

